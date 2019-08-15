Home

SHAW. On Thursday 25th April 2019, suddenly at his home, Thomas Wayne (Tom) aged 77 years of Ballaquark in Douglas. Soul mate of Margaret and love of her life, dearly loved dad of Germaine, father in law to David, devoted Pa to Dylan and the late Brad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Tom's life will take place at 2pm on Friday 10th May at St Peters Church in Onchan followed by interment in St Peters churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man, c/o Mrs O.Mackenzie, 1, Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
