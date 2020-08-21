|
|
WILSON. On Wednesday 12th August 2020. Peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Thomas 'Tom' aged 87 years of Port Erin. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, dear father of Mark and partner Dawn, Debbie and Tony and much loved by granddaughter Georgie and partner Andy. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Thursday 27th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Port St. Mary Bowls Club or R.N.L.I. Port Erin Branch, Port Erin Lifeboat House, Breakwater Road, Port Erin. IM9 6BU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com."
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020