Lamb. Thora (Mary) aged 89 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Monday 8th July 2019 at Southlands, Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Frank, dear mother of Michael, Sharon and Chris, mother in law of Ali and Jan, a much loved grandmother of Ben and Holly, step-grandmother of Andrew, Kirsty and Fiona and old nanny to her great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral Service will be held at Port Erin Methodist Church at 11.45am on Thursday 18th July 2019 followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Southlands Amenities Fund, Southlands, Resource Centre, Church Road, Port Erin, IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019