HAWLEY. On Tuesday 10th September 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Timothy John (Timbo) aged 52 years of Seafield Avenue, Port St Mary. Dearly loved husband of Andrea, dear father of Michelle and Rhianne and step-sons James and Charlie and dearest son of Graham and Margaret. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas at 2.45pm on Wednesday 18th September. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone : Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019