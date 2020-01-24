|
FARRINGTON. Tom, peacefully on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Irene, loving Dad of Tina and Anita, loving Grampy of Sión, Lee, Jamie and Kieren, father in law of Colin and Angus. A Service to Celebrate the life of Tom will be held at 2.45pm on Thursday 30th January 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Forget me Not Dementia Charity, http://www.forgetmenot.org.im all enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
