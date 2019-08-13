|
HOLROYD. Tony, suddenly on Thursday 1st August 2019 aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet, father to Jeff and Michael, brother-in-law to Ann and Peter, uncle to Sarah and Jason and grandfather to Owen and Harry. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 22nd August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2019