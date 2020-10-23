Home

Nelson. Peacefully on Friday 16th October 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Tony aged 67 years of Kirk Michael former Peel Harbour board worker, much loved son of Avis and the late George, loving brother to Mark, brother in law Stephanie, treasured uncle to Wayne, Johnny and Jess, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 30th October at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Braddan, Strang IM4 4RP. All enquiries please David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
