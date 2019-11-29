Home

WILD. On Wednesday 30th October 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home, Tony aged 61 years of Laxey. Beloved husband of Janet, dearly loved dad of Richard and Hannah, dear brother of Alan. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues. A service to celebrate Tony's life will take place at 11am on Tuesday 19th November at Kirk Braddan Church. Donations in memory of Tony if so desired may be made to Great Laxey Mine Railway, Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust Information Centre, Mines Road, Laxey, IM4 7NH. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
