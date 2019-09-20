|
JONES. On Sunday 15th September 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Trevor of Manor Park, Onchan. Husband of the late Joan, father of Haydn and Lloyd. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019