GREGSON. on Tuesday 4th June 2019, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Trudie, (née Glassey) aged 78 years of Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Norman, dear mother of Mandy and Tina and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Always in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday 19th June at the Abbey Church, Ballasalla followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019