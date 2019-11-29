|
CAIN. On Tuesday 5th November 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Trudy, "R.I.P." dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Anthony, Christina and David, mother-in-law of Caroline and a much loved nana to her 6 grandchildren and great nana to her 7 great grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Thursday 21st November 2019 prior to interment at Onchan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected].
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019