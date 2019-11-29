Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric Faragher Ltd
6 Main Road
Douglas, Isle of Man IM3 1AS
01624 673109
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Cain

Add a Memory
Trudy Cain Obituary
CAIN. On Tuesday 5th November 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Trudy, "R.I.P." dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Anthony, Christina and David, mother-in-law of Caroline and a much loved nana to her 6 grandchildren and great nana to her 7 great grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Thursday 21st November 2019 prior to interment at Onchan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected].
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -