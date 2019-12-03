|
CAIN. TRUDY. Anthony, Christina and David and all members of Trudy's family, would like to thank all those who attended The Requiem Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Onchan, with particular thanks extended to Father John Keating and Father Brian Dougherty for the beautiful service, led and conducted just as Trudy would have wished. Further and sincere thanks to the wonderful team at Eldergrange Nursing Home, for their care and sensitivity during Trudy's final days and to all those who helped and supported her during her last few years. We also extend our appreciation and thanks to those who sent cards, Mass Cards, letters and messages of condolence and for the donations to Hospice, Isle of Man. To Mr Ken Faragher and his team, the family sincerely thank you for your professional, courteous and sensitive care during this very sad time. RIP
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019