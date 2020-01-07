|
CLAGUE. On Tuesday 24th December 2019 suddenly but peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Valda (formerly Coe) of Waverley Court, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Harry and George and a much loved and devoted mum, grandma, step-mum and friend. Funeral service will take place at St Georges church Douglas at 12.30pm on Friday 17th January 2020, followed by private cremation. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020