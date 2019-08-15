|
KILLEY. (née Teare). On Tuesday 18th June 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, Valerie (Val) aged 64 years of Woodbourne Road in Douglas. Wonderful wife of John, fantastic mum of Ian, Karen, Christopher and the late Lee, stepmother of Kerry, loving nana of Shae, Leigh, Jordan, Shannon, Bailey, Alicia, Summer, Leah and James, step nana to Simon, Amber and Leah. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Val's life will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 3rd July at Trinity Church, Rosemount in Douglas followed by private interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019