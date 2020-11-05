|
|
KIRKLAND. On Thursday 29th October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Valerie aged 74 years, of Hill Top View, Braddan. Beloved wife of Graham, dear mother of Gillian, Lindsey and Andrew and a much loved sister and grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 12th November in St. Thomas' Church Douglas, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to St. Thomas' Church, Finch Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2PL. All enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd. Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas IM2 1AJ Tel. 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020