Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Kirkland

Add a Memory
Valerie Kirkland Obituary
KIRKLAND. On Thursday 29th October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Valerie aged 74 years, of Hill Top View, Braddan. Beloved wife of Graham, dear mother of Gillian, Lindsey and Andrew and a much loved sister and grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 12th November in St. Thomas' Church Douglas, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to St. Thomas' Church, Finch Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2PL. All enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd. Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas IM2 1AJ Tel. 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -