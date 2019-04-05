Home

CUBBON. Peacefully with her family at Hospice on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, after a long and courageous battle, Vanessa of Abbeyfields, Onchan. Much loved wife of Kevin, sons Andrew and Steven, daughters in law Zoe and Chi'na. Beloved nana Ness of Owen, Bethan, Toby, Archie and Alice. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 10th April at 2.00pm. Dark clothing is not essential. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Hospice I.O.M at the Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
