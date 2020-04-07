|
CALLISTER. On Saturday 28th of March 2020 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home.Vera, aged 93, formerly of Rencell, Laxey. Wife of the late Robert William (Bobbie) and loving mother of William, Margaret and the late James and John. Loving Nanna to Michael, Mark, Ilona and Catrina and Great-nan. Private funeral due to current circumstances. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Springfield Grange who took such good care of Vera during her long stay with them. Donations if wished to Springfield Grange Residents Fund.Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020