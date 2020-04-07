Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Callister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Callister

Add a Memory
Vera Callister Obituary
CALLISTER. On Saturday 28th of March 2020 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home.Vera, aged 93, formerly of Rencell, Laxey. Wife of the late Robert William (Bobbie) and loving mother of William, Margaret and the late James and John. Loving Nanna to Michael, Mark, Ilona and Catrina and Great-nan. Private funeral due to current circumstances. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Springfield Grange who took such good care of Vera during her long stay with them. Donations if wished to Springfield Grange Residents Fund.Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -