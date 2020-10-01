Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Evans

Add a Memory
Vera Evans Obituary
EVANS. On Sunday 27th September 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Vera of Cooil Ny Marrey, Ramsey, wife of the late Braham, much loved mother of Robert Evans and the late Gail Kybert, dearly loved nanny of Roxanne, Darrell and Wesley and great grandmother of Ethan, Lillee, Steven, Callum and Mylo. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 8th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -