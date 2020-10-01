|
EVANS. On Sunday 27th September 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Vera of Cooil Ny Marrey, Ramsey, wife of the late Braham, much loved mother of Robert Evans and the late Gail Kybert, dearly loved nanny of Roxanne, Darrell and Wesley and great grandmother of Ethan, Lillee, Steven, Callum and Mylo. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 8th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2020