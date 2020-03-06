|
Ford. Peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020, at Hospice Southlands, with her daughter by her side, Vera aged 81 years of Close Quane, Peel.Loving mother to David and Jayne, mother in law to Annie and Peter, much loved grandma to Jake, Harry, Georgia, Alexa, great grandma to Athena and Adonis. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 12th March 2020, at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020