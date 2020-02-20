Home

Vera Hartley

Vera Hartley Obituary
HARTLEY. On Wednesday 12th February 2020 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas, Vera aged 95 years of Cronk Drean, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Jack (John), dearly loved mother of Jeanie and the late Annie and a much loved grandmother of Ryan. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Guide Dogs for the Blind AssociationHillfields, Burghfield Common, Reading, Berkshire, RG7 3YG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel:673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 20, 2020
