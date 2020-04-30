|
PEERS. Vernie Doreen (née Dee) of Castletown passed away peacefully on Monday 27th April 2020 in her 96th year at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late John Reginald (Reg) Peers. Much loved Mum of Brian and Gill. Dear Mother-in-Law of Steve and Grandmother to Paul and Daniel. Great Grandmother to Maia, Breeshey and Cara. Dearly loved Sister of the late Elsie, Sylvia, Billy and Orry. A dear Aunt. Very special thanks to all the staff at Abbotswood for their care and kindness to Vernie. Private interment will be held at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Salvation Army, Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 1BE. The last of the Three Dee Girls of Castletown. Vernie will be sadly missed. Enquiries to Cringle & Co. Ltd. Southern Funeral Service. Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel. 824134 or Station Road, Port Erin. Tel, 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2020