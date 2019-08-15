|
JENKINS. on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Veronica Marion, aged 65 years of Droghadfayle Road, Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Stephen and a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly missed by family and friends R.I.P. Requiem mass will be held at 10am on Friday 26th July at St. Columba R.C. Church, Port Erin followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019