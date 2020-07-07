|
|
Sewell. Victor of Douglas died on Thursday 2nd July aged 87 following a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Loving husband of Margaret, father to Debbie and Andrew, father in law to Jeff, granddad to Ste and Nicole and Gaga to Bella, Elsie and Suki. The funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 2pm. Donations to Hospice Isle of Man in lieu of flowers. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Limited, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020