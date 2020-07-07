Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Sewell

Add a Memory
Victor Sewell Obituary
Sewell. Victor of Douglas died on Thursday 2nd July aged 87 following a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Loving husband of Margaret, father to Debbie and Andrew, father in law to Jeff, granddad to Ste and Nicole and Gaga to Bella, Elsie and Suki. The funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 2pm. Donations to Hospice Isle of Man in lieu of flowers. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Limited, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -