Hodgkinson. On Thursday 19th November 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Victor William aged 78 years of Glen Mona. Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Jane and father in law of Tony. Funeral service will be held at Christ Church, The Dhoon on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 11am followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020