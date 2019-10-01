Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00
St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church
Onchan
Victoria Mary (Vicky) Walter

Victoria Mary (Vicky) Walter Obituary
WALTER. (Vicky) Victoria Mary aged 77, on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Isle of Man, much loved wife of the late Greg, loving mother of Andrew, Jim, Lou and Ed, loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunty. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan, Isle of Man at 10.00am on Friday 4th October 2019, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, Isle of Man. Flowers welcome. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 01624 673109 or 01624 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2019
