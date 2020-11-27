|
|
WATKINS. Vincent Paul (Vince). It is with great sadness that we announce that Vince passed away on Wednesday 11th November in Wythenshawe hospital, UK aged 62 years. Beloved and loving husband of Judy, much loved Dad of Gabrielle and Fenella, son in law of Vera, adored Grandad of Toren, eldest son of Vincent Jesse Watkins and the late Eleanor (Betty) Watkins, brother of Edward, Margaret and Annie and Uncle to Jay. Vince will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues worldwide. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday 4th December 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Air Ambulance Service C/O Nobles Hospital Charity or New Start, Wythenshawe Hospital Transplant Fund C/O Eric Faragher Ltd, Main Road, Onchan, Brightly coloured clothing or UMFC club colours / ties would be welcome. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020