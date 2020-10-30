|
BAXTER-ROSS. (née Corrin) On Sunday 25th October 2020, suddenly at home, Violet Gwendoline (Gwen) aged 74 years of Croit Phurt-e-Bella, Main Road, Ballasalla. Loving partner of the late Ian, much loved mum of Josephine and Deborah, devoted nannie of Shuie and Alex, mother in law of Max and Ian. She leaves sisters Vivien, Verena, and families. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020