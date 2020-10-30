Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Baxter-Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Gwendoline Baxter-Ross

Add a Memory
Violet Gwendoline Baxter-Ross Obituary
BAXTER-ROSS. (née Corrin) On Sunday 25th October 2020, suddenly at home, Violet Gwendoline (Gwen) aged 74 years of Croit Phurt-e-Bella, Main Road, Ballasalla. Loving partner of the late Ian, much loved mum of Josephine and Deborah, devoted nannie of Shuie and Alex, mother in law of Max and Ian. She leaves sisters Vivien, Verena, and families. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -