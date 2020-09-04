Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
11:00
Maughold Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Skillicorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Halsall Skillicorn

Add a Memory
Vivian Halsall Skillicorn Obituary
SKILLICORN. Vivian Halsall (nee Moughtin), known as Vi, aged 95 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully but suddenly at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 25th August 2020. Wife of the late Harold, loving mother of Derek, mother in law to Anne, fond grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday 17th September at Maughold Church, followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent 'Cummal Mooar Patient Comfort Fund'. Further Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -