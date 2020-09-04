|
SKILLICORN. Vivian Halsall (nee Moughtin), known as Vi, aged 95 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully but suddenly at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 25th August 2020. Wife of the late Harold, loving mother of Derek, mother in law to Anne, fond grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday 17th September at Maughold Church, followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent 'Cummal Mooar Patient Comfort Fund'. Further Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020