SKILLICORN, Vivien (Vi). Derek and Anne would like to thank the doctors and all the medical staff of Ward 2, Nobles Hospital, for the care and compassion shown towards Vi. Our thanks also go to the Reverend Iaen Skidmore for a warm and thoughtful service at Maughold Church. Thank you also to all those who attended Vi's funeral and to those who donated to the Cummal Mooar Patient Comfort Fund. Thanks too, to Corkhill and Callow, Funeral Directors, for their professional but sensitive services. We have been very appreciative, over the last few years, for the wonderful care given to Vi by Sharon and her team from Home Care Services and we would like to give them special thanks.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 6, 2020