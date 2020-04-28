|
Cooper. Vivienne Bellhouse (Nee Clague); on Saturday 18th April at Noble's Hospital, aged 85, formerly of Douglas. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Amanda, Henry and Debra. Daughter in law Caroline and much loved sister Jennifer. Due to current circumstances private funeral for family members only will be held on Wednesday 29th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan Tel 673109 or 622897, E-mail- [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020