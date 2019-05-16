|
Cain, Vivienne Carol (Nee: Joyce) Aged 70. Passed away on Tuesday 7th May at home, after a very, very long and courageous battle against her illness. Vivienne, a Director of K.C. Foods Limited leaves her husband Peter (Jasper) of 48 years. Much Loved Mother of Sarah & Amanda, loving Grandma of Orla, Katie, Ellen and Lilee, Mother -In-Law of Chris & Stephen. Vivienne will be greatly missed by all her family & friends. The funeral service will take place at Braddan church on Friday 24th May at 10.30am dress code: Black Optional/Colour as you like. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Breast cancer Support Group c/o Sharon Maddrell, Holycot, The hope, St Johns. IM4 3AT. Hospice, Strang, Braddan. MacMillan, Macmillan Cancer Support, Camelford House, 87-90 Albert Embankment, LONDON. SE1 7UQ. All donations Please to kissack's funeral Home, who will forward them as appropriate. All enquiries please to Kissacks funeral Home, Crosby. Tel: 851377
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 16, 2019