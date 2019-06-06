|
|
Hague, (Nee Kirton). Vivienne, aged 85 years of Cronkbourne Road, Douglas. Dear Mother of Nikki and Christine and much loved Gran of Michelle and Ffinlo. Will also be missed by Steph as well as extended family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 14th June, 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Manx Cancer Help, Lisa Lowe Centre, Cronkbourne, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 6, 2019