Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivienne Hague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivienne Hague

Add a Memory
Vivienne Hague Obituary
Hague, (Nee Kirton). Vivienne, aged 85 years of Cronkbourne Road, Douglas. Dear Mother of Nikki and Christine and much loved Gran of Michelle and Ffinlo. Will also be missed by Steph as well as extended family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 14th June, 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Manx Cancer Help, Lisa Lowe Centre, Cronkbourne, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivienne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.