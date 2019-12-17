Home

Appleton. (nee Quirk). Brian, Rita, Jonny, Hannah and family of the late Voirrey would like to thanks all those who attended her funeral, sent cards and gave donations. Thanks also to Peel District nurses, staff and nurses on Ward 4, Hospice nurses and staff, all the boys and girls at the estates services and the kind staff at House and Home. Special thanks to Pat Moore, Canon Kelly for a lovely service and Pulrose Golf Club for the refreshments and David Lancaster Funeral Directors for the handling of the Funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019
