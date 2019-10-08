|
Quirk. nee Haynes. Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man with her husband by her side, Voirrey Gillian aged 62 years of St Johns, formerly of Santon. Beloved wife of Brian Appleton, loving daughter of Rita Radcliffe and late Ronald Haynes, sister to Tevor much loved mother of Jonathan (Jonny) and step mother to Sharon, mother in law to Hannah and Nanny to Cleo and Zephyr. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 11th October at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dianne Oxbury Trust, dianneoxburytrust.org. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019