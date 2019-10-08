Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Voirrey Quirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Voirrey Gillian (Haynes) Quirk

Add a Memory
Voirrey Gillian (Haynes) Quirk Obituary
Quirk. nee Haynes. Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man with her husband by her side, Voirrey Gillian aged 62 years of St Johns, formerly of Santon. Beloved wife of Brian Appleton, loving daughter of Rita Radcliffe and late Ronald Haynes, sister to Tevor much loved mother of Jonathan (Jonny) and step mother to Sharon, mother in law to Hannah and Nanny to Cleo and Zephyr. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 11th October at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dianne Oxbury Trust, dianneoxburytrust.org. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Voirrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.