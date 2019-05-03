|
|
CANNELL. On Friday 19th April 2019, peacefully at Marathon Court, Walker aged 95 years of Reayrt-ny-Baie, formerly of the Esplanade in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad of Graham, Patricia and Valerie, a dear father in law, a much loved grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service has taken place. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 3, 2019