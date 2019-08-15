Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walker Cannell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walker Cannell

Add a Memory
Walker Cannell Obituary
CANNELL. On Friday 19th April 2019, peacefully at Marathon Court, Walker aged 95 years of Reayrt-ny-Baie, formerly of the Esplanade in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad of Graham, Patricia and Valerie, a dear father in law, a much loved grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service has taken place. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walker's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.