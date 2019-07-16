|
Crye. Walter Crellin. Chris and Pam wish to thank all our friends and family for their kind messages of sympathy and support following the sad loss of Walter.With special thanks to Billy and Cathy Kneale and Henk and Margie Koning for their unwavering love and support. Our thanks to Dr Needham, Barbara and the Hospice Nurses for their wonderful care and consideration; and to Julie and the staff at Corkhill and Callow for their help and guidance. Thank you to all those who have kindly donated to Hospice and Manx Blind Welfare.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2019