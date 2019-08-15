Home

CRYE. Walter Crellin, aged 93 years, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 27th June. Beloved husband of Christine, much loved father of Pamela, he will be missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 2:45pm. Walter's family would like to thank Billy and Cathy for all of their help and care, also the Hospice Nurses and to Dr Needham. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to 'Hospice IOM' or 'Manx Blindwelfare'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
