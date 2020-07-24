|
|
Broad. Walter (Wal) David. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Monday 20th July 2020. Beloved husband of Carol, a dearly loved father, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Gone to be with the Lord. The funeral service will take place at Onchan Baptist Church at 10.45am on Friday 31st July followed by private burial at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired can be sent to League of Friends of Noble's Hospital or Leprosy Mission. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020