Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:30
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
at his home
Walter Henry Storey Obituary
Storey. Walter Henry Storey of Thalloo Queen House, Glen Mona. Born 05.06.38, died peacefully at home on 17.04.20. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearest father to Ian, Fiona, Robert, Rachel and Rosalind. Father in law and friend to Mascha, Steve, Shelly, Paul and John. Grandfather to Jazmine, Charlotte, Ben, Charlie, Sofia, Louis, Poppy and Heidi. Friend, host and confidant to all. A private cremation will take place on Wednesday 13th May. Any memorial donations to Mannin Sepsis, 18 Hawthorn Close, Onchan. Tel: 334319. A celebration of Walters life will be held at his home at a date yet to be arranged. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020
