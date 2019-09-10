Home

EMMETT. On Sunday 25th August 2019 suddenly but peacefully at his home Osbourne Grove, Douglas, Wayne Anthony, dearly loved brother of David, brother-in-law of Susan and a much loved uncle of James and Rebecca. A service to celebrate Wayne's life at which you are invited to wear bright clothing will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Friday 13th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019
