Wendy Ann Phythian

Wendy Ann Phythian Obituary
PHYTHIAN. Wendy Ann, passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th November at Eldergrange Nursing Home, aged 79 years. Beloved partner of Geof, much loved mother to Alan and Helen, Mother in-law to Morven and Andy, sister to Sylvia, Janice and the late Trevor and sister-in-law to Ray and John, grandmother to the late Michael John. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10:00am on Friday 4th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020
