PHYTHIAN. Wendy Ann, passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th November at Eldergrange Nursing Home, aged 79 years. Beloved partner of Geof, much loved mother to Alan and Helen, Mother in-law to Morven and Andy, sister to Sylvia, Janice and the late Trevor and sister-in-law to Ray and John, grandmother to the late Michael John. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10:00am on Friday 4th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020