Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
09:00
Kirk Michael Parish Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
14:30
Elim Church
Second Avenue
Onchan
Wendy Jane (Jackson) Boussougou

Wendy Jane (Jackson) Boussougou Obituary
Boussougou. (Nee Jackson). Peacefully on Thursday 16th May 2019 at Noble's Hospital Braddan. Wendy Jane aged 56 years of Kirk Michael. Loving wife of Sosthene, much loved mum of Peter. She will be sadly missed by all family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday the 6th June 2019 at 9am, Kirk Michael Parish Church, followed by burial. There will be a celebration of Wendy's life on Saturday 8th June 2019 at the Elim Church, Second Avenue, Onchan at 2.30pm family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu may be sent to Corabia Foundation C/o John Powell, Elim Church, Second Avenue Onchan, IM3 4LT. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2019
