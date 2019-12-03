|
|
Ward. (nee Clarke). Wendy Valerie aged 53 years. On Sunday 1st of December 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Beloved wife of Keith Ward. Loved daughter of Kevin and Viv. Loving mother of Shaun and Natalie and the late Keith also a much loved nan to Aaliyah and Eleanor. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Kirk Braddan Church on Friday the 6th of December at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, Isle of Man Branch. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019