Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Robert (Bob) Watson

Add a Memory
Wilfred Robert (Bob) Watson Obituary
WATSON. Wilfred Robert (Bob), passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th October 2020 aged 83. Beloved husband of Dot, loving dad to Julie and Ian, stepdad to Dave, Bob will be missed by his cousins, nephews, nieces and by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Trinity Church, Rosemount, Douglas at 1.30pm on Friday 13th November 2020, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -