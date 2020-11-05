|
|
WATSON. Wilfred Robert (Bob), passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th October 2020 aged 83. Beloved husband of Dot, loving dad to Julie and Ian, stepdad to Dave, Bob will be missed by his cousins, nephews, nieces and by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Trinity Church, Rosemount, Douglas at 1.30pm on Friday 13th November 2020, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020