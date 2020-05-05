|
|
HODGETT. On Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, William Alfred (Bill) aged 88 of Colby Level. Beloved husband of Heather; dearest dad of Ian, Tina and Peter and a much loved Poppa to his grandchildren Ruth, Michael, Owen and Stanley. A private funeral and committal was held at Arbory Parish Church on Friday 1st May. Donations in lieu of flowers (if so desired) to the Isle of Man Anti Cancer Port St Mary Branch C/o Mrs Pam Clucas, Ballachurry House, Ballafesson, Port Erin IM9 6TT or Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man. Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle street, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com Heather and family wish to thank everyone for their messages of condolence and grateful thanks to Gordon Cringle and staff at Cringle & Co. Ltd for their sensitive arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020