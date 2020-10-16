Home

William Alfred (Bill) Ward

William Alfred (Bill) Ward Obituary
Ward. William (Bill) Alfred aged 81 years of Port Erin, suddenly on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at home. Dearly loved father of John, William and David and a much loved grandad (fish) and great grandad. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 1pm on Friday 23rd October 2020 followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020
