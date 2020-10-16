|
Ward. William (Bill) Alfred aged 81 years of Port Erin, suddenly on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at home. Dearly loved father of John, William and David and a much loved grandad (fish) and great grandad. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 1pm on Friday 23rd October 2020 followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020