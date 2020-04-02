Home

Christian. William Claude (Billy), known to his friends as Yogi, aged 88 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th March in Noble's Hospital following a short illness. Much loved husband of Dot, beloved father to Billy, John, Susan and the late Tracey, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Due to the restrictions around the coronavirus outbreak, the family have made the very difficult decision not to hold a funeral service for Billy, and a private burial will be held instead. There will be a memorial and celebration of Billy's life at a later date, details will be announced as soon as possible. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to The Manx Stroke Foundation, West Lodge, Main Road, Crosby, IM4 4BH. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 2, 2020
