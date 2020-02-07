|
GARRETT. On Tuesday 21st January 2020. Peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, William Corlett 'Bill' aged 85 years of Castletown. Dearly loved father of Bev, dear husband of the late Ruth, loved brother of Marion and the late Arthur and Joan. Loving long term partner of Dee. Funeral service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church at 11am on Friday 14th February followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Alzheimer's Society Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle street, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020